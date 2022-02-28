Bangladesh reports 4 Covid deaths, 897 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 3.65 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 14.50 per cent.
The health directorate Monday said a total of 7,976 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,814,665.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, two were male and two female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, two died in Dhaka, one each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.