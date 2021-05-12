Bangladesh reports 40 virus deaths, 1140 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 777,997 as 1,140 more cases were reported, after testing 15,296 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 40 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,045, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 7.45 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 13.69 per cent.

The health directorate said as many as 2,928 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 718,249.