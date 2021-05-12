Bangladesh reports 40 virus deaths, 1140 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 777,997 as 1,140 more cases were reported, after testing 15,296 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 40 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 12,045, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 7.45 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 13.69 per cent.
The health directorate said as many as 2,928 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 718,249.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 27 were male and 13 female. Of the total deaths so far, 8,726 were males and 3,319 females. Among the 40 patients died in the last 24 hours, 37 breathed their last at different hospitals while three at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 16 were in Dhaka division, 13 in Chattogram, three in Rajshahi, two in Barishal, two in Khulna, three in Rangpur and one in Sylhet division.
A total of 15,296 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 56, 77,222.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.