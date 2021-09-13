Bangladesh reports 41 more Covid deaths, 1,953 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 7.69 per cent. Of the dead, 14 are in Dhaka and Chattogram each, six in Khulna, three in Rajshahi, two in Mymensingh, one in Barishal and Sylhet each.
The health directorate said a total of 4,112 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,482,933.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.