Bangladesh reports 41 more Covid deaths, 1,953 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 1,532,366 as 1,953 more cases were reported, after testing 25,388 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours till 8:00am, 41 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 26,972, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.