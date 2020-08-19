Bangladesh reports 41 more virus deaths, 2747 new cases in 24 hrs

Forty one more patients died of coronavirus and 2,747 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Wednesday.
Advertisement
As many as 3,781 people have died of coronavirus while 285,091 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 14,678 samples were tested. Of them, 2,747 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Advertisement
Some 2,913 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 165,738.
A total of 1,393,497 samples have been tested so far.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.