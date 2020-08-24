Bangladesh reports 42 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,485 cases

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Coronavirus illustration
Bangladesh has reported 42 more deaths and 2,485 new coronavirus cases in the last 34 hours.

With this number, the total COVID-19 cases climbed to 297,083 while the death toll rose to 3,983, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release on Monday.

According to the statement, 31 of those who died from the respiratory disease were men while 11 were women.

As many as 3,784 people recovered from the novel virus in the past 24 hours and total recovery reaches 182,875.

According to the DGHS press release, 13,382 samples were tested in 91 laboratories across the country. So far 1.456 million samples have been tested.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.

