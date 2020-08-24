Bangladesh reports 42 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,485 cases

Bangladesh has reported 42 more deaths and 2,485 new coronavirus cases in the last 34 hours.

With this number, the total COVID-19 cases climbed to 297,083 while the death toll rose to 3,983, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release on Monday.

According to the statement, 31 of those who died from the respiratory disease were men while 11 were women.