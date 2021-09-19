Bangladesh reports 43 Covid deaths, 1,383 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 5.62 per cent. The health directorate today said a total of 2,887 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,501,541.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 22 were male and 21 male. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 19 were in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, two in Sylhet, three in Rangpur and one in Mymensingh division.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.