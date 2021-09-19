Bangladesh reports 43 Covid deaths, 1,383 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 1,542,683 as 1,383 more cases were reported, after testing 24,623 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 43 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,225, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday.