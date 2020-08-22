Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths, 2265 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus infection cases in Bangladesh on Saturday rose to 292,625 as 2,265 more people were found to be positive, after testing 11,356 samples in 24 hours.
During that time 46 more patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 3,907, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 19.95 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday is 20.44 per cent.
A total of 2,952 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 175,567.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 60 per cent while the rate of death is 1.34 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 36 were males and 10 females. Of the total deaths so far, 3,082 were males (78.88 per cent) and 825 females (21.12 per cent).
A total of 10,595 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 14,31,855.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.