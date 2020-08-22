Bangladesh reports 46 more deaths, 2265 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus infection cases in Bangladesh on Saturday rose to 292,625 as 2,265 more people were found to be positive, after testing 11,356 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 46 more patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 3,907, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 19.95 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday is 20.44 per cent.