Bangladesh reports 46 more virus deaths, 3200 new cases in 24 hrs

Forty six more patients died of coronavirus and 3,200 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Tuesday.
As many as 3,740 people have died of coronavirus while 282,344 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 14,630 samples were tested. Of them, 3,200 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 3,234 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 162,825.
A total of 1,378,819 samples have been tested so far.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.