Bangladesh reports 5 Covid deaths, 257 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,949,055 on Friday as 257 more cases were reported, after testing 13,801 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, five more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 29,105, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 1.86 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 14.32 per cent.

The health directorate Friday said a total of 2,399 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,857,648.

In the last 24 hours, five people who died of Covid-19 were male and residents of Dhaka. Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

