Bangladesh reports 5 Covid deaths, 257 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 1.86 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 14.32 per cent.
The health directorate Friday said a total of 2,399 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,857,648.
In the last 24 hours, five people who died of Covid-19 were male and residents of Dhaka. Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.