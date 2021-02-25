Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 410 cases in 24 hrs

Five more patients died of coronavirus and 410 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a handout made the disclosure on Thursday.
As many as 8,384 people have died of coronavirus while 544,954 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 15, 560 samples were tested. Of them, 410 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
The total number of recoveries stands at 494,755.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.