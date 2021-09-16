Bangladesh reports 51 more Covid deaths, 1862 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 1,538,203 as 1,862 more cases were reported, after testing 31,149 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 51 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,109, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday.