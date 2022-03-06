Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 529 Covid cases, 8 deaths in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Madrasa students pose for photograph showing their Covid-19 vaccination cards. The picture was taken from Hazi Ahmed Ali Makka International Hifzul Quran Madrasa on 6 February. Sazid Hossain

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,947,266 on Sunday as 529 more cases were reported, after testing 20,132 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, eight more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 29,085, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 2.63 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 14.40 per cent.

The health directorate Sunday said a total of 3,340 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,843,338.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, six were male and two female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, four in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram and Khulna.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

