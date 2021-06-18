Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 54 Covid deaths, positivity rate 18.59pc

Staff Correspondent
(Dhaka)

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 844,970 as 3,883 more cases were reported, after testing 20,882 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 54 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 13,399, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Friday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 18.59 per cent.

The health directorate said a total of 1,955 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in last 24 hours taking the tally of recovered people to 778,421.

Among the Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, 35 are men and 19 women.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

