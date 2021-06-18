Bangladesh reports 54 Covid deaths, positivity rate 18.59pc

During that time 54 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 13,399, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Friday.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 18.59 per cent.
The health directorate said a total of 1,955 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in last 24 hours taking the tally of recovered people to 778,421.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, 35 are men and 19 women.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.