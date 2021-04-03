Bangladesh reports 58 more virus deaths, 5,683 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 630,277 as 5,683 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday.

During that time 58 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,213, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.

The number of detections of novel coronavirus infected people has been rising steeply in Bangladesh for the last few days. On 1 April, the country reported over 6,000 cases (6,469) in 24 hours for the first time since the pandemic began. Some 6,830 new cases were reorted on 2 April.