Bangladesh reports 60 virus deaths, 1,452 new cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 760,584 as 1,452 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

During that time 60 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 11,510, said a bulletin of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 15,117 samples were tested in the last 24 hours while detection rate was 9.614 per cent.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.