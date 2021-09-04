Covid claims 61 lives, detection rate drops below 10pc

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 9.82 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 16.73 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 3,421 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,446,003.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 95.63 per cent while the rate of death is 1.75 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 30 were male and 31 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,148 were male (64.73 per cent) and 9,345 female (35.27 per cent).
Among the 225 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 53 breathed their last at different government hospitals, eight in private hospitals and no one was brought dead to a hospital and no patient died at home.
A total of 17,454 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 9,038,852.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.