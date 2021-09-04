Covid claims 61 lives, detection rate drops below 10pc

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 1,512,026 as 1,783 more cases were reported, after testing 17,750 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 61 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 26,493, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.