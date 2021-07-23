Bangladesh reports 6364 Covid-19 cases, 166 deaths

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 31.05 per cent which was 32.19 per cent yesterday. The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 15.50 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 9,005 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 978,616.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 85.35 per cent while the rate of death is 1.64 per cent, it added.