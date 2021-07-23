Bangladesh reports 6364 Covid-19 cases, 166 deaths

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 31.05 per cent which was 32.19 per cent yesterday. The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 15.50 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 9,005 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 978,616.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 85.35 per cent while the rate of death is 1.64 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 95 were male and 71 female. Of the total deaths so far, 12,971 were male (68.81 per cent) and 5,880 female (31.19 per cent).
Among the 166 patients died in the last 24 hours, 162 breathed their last at different hospitals, while four passed away at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 60 were in Dhaka division, 33 in Chattogram, 7 in Rajshahi, 33 in Khulna, 12 in Rangpur, eight in Sylhet, 10 in Barishal and three in Mymensingh divisions.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 891 were in Dhaka, 3436 in Chattogram, 1446 in Rajshahi, 2424 in Khulna, 576 in Barisal, 671 in Sylhet, 914 in Rangpur, and 474 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 19,705 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 73,96,867.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.