Rate of detection increases as Bangladesh reports 619 cases, 7 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 548,549 as 619 more cases were reported, after testing 15,985 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of coronavirus cases detected in more than the last one month. On 20 January, the number of detected cases was 656.

During that time seven more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,435, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 3.87 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 13.36 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 841 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 500,468.