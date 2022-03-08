Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 7 Covid deaths, 446 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Students aged between 12 and 17 line up to take coronavirus vaccine. The picture was taken from Daudkandi upazila health complex on 16 January.
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,948,148 on Tuesday as 446 more cases were reported, after testing 19,964 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, seven more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 29,096, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 2.23 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 14.36 per cent.

The health directorate Tuesday said a total of 3,062 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,849,946.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, five were male and two female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, six in Dhaka division, one in Sylhet.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

