Bangladesh reports 7462 Covid-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 673,594 as 7,462 more cases were reported, after testing 31,654 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 63 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,584, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 23.57 per cent.