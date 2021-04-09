Bangladesh reports 7462 Covid-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 673,594 as 7,462 more cases were reported, after testing 31,654 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 63 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,584, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 23.57 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 3,511 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 568,541.
Earlier on Thursday, Bangladesh reported highest 74 Covid-19 deaths in single day.
Amidst ongoing week-long slack restriction imposed in the country, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader today said the government has been mulling over imposing an all-out lockdown for a week from 14 April to curb the coronavirus.
Quader said coronavirus infection has taken a horrific shape in Bangladesh, with the number of infections and deaths increasing by leaps and bounds.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded first death on 18 March that year.