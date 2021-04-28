Bangladesh reports 77 more virus deaths, 2,955 new cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 754,614 as 2,955 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

During that time 77 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 11,305, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.