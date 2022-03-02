Bangladesh reports 8 Covid deaths, 732 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 3.22 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 14.46 per cent.
The health directorate Tuesday said 4,824 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,826,949.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, three were male and five female.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, three in Dhaka, two each in Rangpur and Barishal and one in Rajshahi.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.