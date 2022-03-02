Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 8 Covid deaths, 732 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,945,108 on Wednesday as 732 more cases were reported, after testing 22,727 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, eight more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 29,053, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 3.22 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 14.46 per cent.

The health directorate Tuesday said 4,824 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,826,949.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, three were male and five female.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, three in Dhaka, two each in Rangpur and Barishal and one in Rajshahi.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

