Bangladesh reports 8 more virus deaths, 656 cases in 24 hrs

Eight more patients died of coronavirus and 656 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Wednesday.
As many as 7,950 people have died of coronavirus while 529,687 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 15,410 samples were tested. Of them, 656 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 617 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 474,472.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.