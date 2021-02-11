Bangladesh reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 418 cases

Nine more patients died of coronavirus and 418 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Thursday.
As many as 8,248 people have died of coronavirus while 539,571 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
The total number of recoveries stands at 485,971.
A total of 15,776 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The rate of detection was 2.65 per cent.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.