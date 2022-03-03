Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports five Covid deaths, detection rate drops further

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,945,765 on Thursday as 657 more cases were reported, after testing 22,584 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, five more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 29,058, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours further dropped to 2.91 per cent from yesterday’s 3.22 per cent. The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 14.44 per cent.

The health directorate Thursday said 4,628 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,831,577.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, four were female and one male.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

