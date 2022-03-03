Bangladesh reports five Covid deaths, detection rate drops further

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours further dropped to 2.91 per cent from yesterday’s 3.22 per cent. The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 14.44 per cent.
The health directorate Thursday said 4,628 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,831,577.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, four were female and one male.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.