Bangladesh reports five deaths, 407 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 545,831 as 407 more cases were reported, after testing 12,348 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time five more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,400, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 3.3 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 609 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 496,107.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.

