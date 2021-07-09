Bangladesh reports highest 212 Covid deaths, toll crosses 16 thousand

The number of detected novel cases in Bangladesh on Friday rose to 10,00,543 as 11,324 more cases were reported, after testing 36,586 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 30.75 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 14.49 per cent.

The health directorate today said as many as 6,038 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 862,384.