Bangladesh reports highest 212 Covid deaths, toll crosses 16 thousand

The number of detected novel cases in Bangladesh on Friday rose to 10,00,543 as 11,324 more cases were reported, after testing 36,586 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 30.75 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 14.49 per cent.
The health directorate today said as many as 6,038 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 862,384.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 86.19 per cent, while the rate of death is 1.60 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 119 were male and 93 female. Of the total deaths so far, 11,254 were male (70.32 per cent) and 4,750 female (29.68 per cent).
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, highest 79 were in Khulna, 53 in Dhaka division, 26 in Chattogram, 123 in Rajshahi, 12 in Rangpur, six in Sylhet, five in Barishal and 8 in Mymensingh divisions.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.