Bangladesh reports highest 2187 cases in 100 days

A total of 2,187 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am Thursday. This is the highest number of single day detection in the last 100 days in Bangladesh.

The authorities reported 2,202 cases on 8 December 2020.

Sixteen more patients died of coronavirus during the time, a handout of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed on Thursday.

As many as 8,624 people have died of coronavirus while 564,939 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.