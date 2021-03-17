Bangladesh reports highest Covid-19 cases in three months

Eleven more patients died of coronavirus and 1865 people were newly diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a handout made the disclosure on Wednesday.
As many as 8,608 people have died of coronavirus while 562,752 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 24,275 samples were tested. Of them, 1,865 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
The total number of recoveries stands at 515,989.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.