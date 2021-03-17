Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports highest Covid-19 cases in three months

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Eleven more patients died of coronavirus and 1865 people were newly diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a handout made the disclosure on Wednesday.

As many as 8,608 people have died of coronavirus while 562,752 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

Advertisement

A total of 24,275 samples were tested. Of them, 1,865 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.

The total number of recoveries stands at 515,989.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.

Read more from Bangladesh

More News

Covid-19: Health guidelines disappeared from public transport

Covid-19: Health guidelines disappeared from public transport

Bangabandhu is also a hero to Indians: Modi

Bangabandhu is also a hero to Indians: Modi

UN team at Bhasan Char to see Rohingyas

UN team at Bhasan Char to see Rohingyas

Vaccine drive to continue with AstraZeneca shot: Health secretary

Vaccine drive to continue with AstraZeneca shot: Health secretary