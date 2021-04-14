Bangladesh reports highest-ever 96 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 96 Covid-19 deaths, the highest number in a single day, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,987.

The number of detected coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 703,170 as 5,185 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 24,825 samples were tested in the last 24 hours while the rate of detection was 20.89 per cent. The number of total recovery now stands at 591,299, the health directorate said.