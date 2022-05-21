Bangladesh reports one COVID-19 death after 30 days

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,128 people and infected 19,53,204 so far, the statement added.
The recovery count rose to 19,00,747 after another 172 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.
From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.31 per cent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.
Among the 29,127 fatalities, 12,798 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,863 in Chattogram, 2,142 in Rajshahi, 3,718 in Khulna, 982 in Barishal, 1,328 in Sylhet, 1,417 in Rangpur and 880 in Mymensingh divisions.