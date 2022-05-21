Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports one COVID-19 death after 30 days

A 3D-printed coronavirus model in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration Reuters file photo

Bangladesh on Saturday reported one COVID-19 death after 30 days as the country recorded no coronavirus death since 21 April.

"The country reported 16 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The DGHS reported 0.41 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 3,927 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is nine while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,128 people and infected 19,53,204 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,00,747 after another 172 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.31 per cent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,127 fatalities, 12,798 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,863 in Chattogram, 2,142 in Rajshahi, 3,718 in Khulna, 982 in Barishal, 1,328 in Sylhet, 1,417 in Rangpur and 880 in Mymensingh divisions.

