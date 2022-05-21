Bangladesh reports one COVID-19 death after 30 days

Bangladesh on Saturday reported one COVID-19 death after 30 days as the country recorded no coronavirus death since 21 April.

"The country reported 16 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The DGHS reported 0.41 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 3,927 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is nine while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.