Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 134 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,950,980 on Wednesday as 134 more cases were reported, after testing 10,521 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During the period, one more Covid patient died, taking the total deaths to 29,118, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Advertisement
Advertisement

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 1.27 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 14.19 per cent.

Advertisement

The health directorate Wednesday said a total of 921 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,873,766.

One patient who died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours was female from Dhaka division.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement