Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 237 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported just one Covid-related death from Dhaka division and reported 237 fresh infections in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

On 6 November, the country saw another single death from Covid-19 which was the lowest in nearly 18 months along with 154 cases.

With this, the daily-case positivity rate slightly declined to 1.21 per cent from Wednesday’s 1.31 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)