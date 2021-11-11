Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 237 cases in 24hrs

UNB
A man reacts before the body of his father, a ward master at Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka, who died under treatment at the hospital after showing coronavirus symptoms. The deceased was Covid-19 positive in the test report received after death.
A man reacts before the body of his father, a ward master at Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka, who died under treatment at the hospital after showing coronavirus symptoms. The deceased was Covid-19 positive in the test report received after death.Prothom Alo file photo

Bangladesh reported just one Covid-related death from Dhaka division and reported 237 fresh infections in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

On 6 November, the country saw another single death from Covid-19 which was the lowest in nearly 18 months along with 154 cases.

With this, the daily-case positivity rate slightly declined to 1.21 per cent from Wednesday’s 1.31 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Advertisement
Advertisement

The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,907 while the country’s caseload mounted to 1,571,906, said the DGHS.

The one who died during the period was a man.

Of the fresh cases, 188 were detected from Dhaka division while the other divisions logged 49 Covid-19 infections.

Advertisement

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 19,544 samples, said the DGHS.

Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.71 per cent with the recovery of 231 more patients during the period.

So far, 32,259,705 people have fully been vaccinated in the country while 50,151,447received the first dose as of Wednesday, according to the DGHS.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement