Bangladesh reports one more Covid death, 61 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,951,831 on Monday as 61 more cases were reported, after testing 7,787 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During the period, one more patient died of Covid-19, taking the total death toll to 29,123, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).