Bangladesh reports one more dengue death, 165 cases in 24 hours

This year so far 63 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.
Among the new patients, 141 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 24 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 975 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday morning. Of them, 766 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 209 were listed outside Dhaka.
Some 18,362 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far 17,319 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.