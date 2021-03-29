Bangladesh reports record 5181 cases in 24 hrs, 45 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 600,895 as 5,181 more cases were reported, after testing 28,195 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 45 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,949, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 cases detected in Bangladesh in 24 hours. Earlier, the country reported 4,019 cases on 2 July last year. The second highest was 4,014 cases reported on 29 June that year.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 18.38 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 13.01 per cent.