Bangladesh reports record 5181 cases in 24 hrs, 45 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 600,895 as 5,181 more cases were reported, after testing 28,195 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 45 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,949, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
This is the highest number of Covid-19 cases detected in Bangladesh in 24 hours. Earlier, the country reported 4,019 cases on 2 July last year. The second highest was 4,014 cases reported on 29 June that year.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 18.38 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 13.01 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 2,077 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 538,018.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.54 per cent while the rate of death is 1.49 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 30 were male and 15 female. Of the total deaths so far, 6,746 were male (75.38 per cent) and 2,203 female (24.62 per cent).
Among the 45 patients died in the 24 hours, 44 breathed their last at different hospitals while one at home.
A total of 28,688 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Monday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 46,17,025.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.
Meanwhile, the government has issued 18-point directives including running all offices and factories with half of the manpower to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.
In this regard the government issued a gazette notification on Monday.
According to the gazette singed by the prime minister's principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, these decisions will be in force from now across the country and remain effective for next two weeks.