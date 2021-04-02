Bangladesh reports record 6830 cases in 24 hrs, 50 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 624,594 as 6,830 more cases were reported, after testing 29,339 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 50 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,155, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The number of detections of novel coronavirus infected people has been rising steeply in Bangladesh for the last few days. On Thursday the country reported over 6,000 cases ( 6,469) in 24 hours for the first time since the pandemic began.

Before that, on Wednesday, the health directorate reported 5,358 cases in the previous 24 hours, which was also the highest cases reported in a day till that day.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 23.28 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 13.21 per cent.