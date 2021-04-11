Bangladesh reports record 78 Covid-19 deaths

Bangladesh on Sunday reported 78 Covid-19 deaths, the highest number of deaths in a single day, raising the total toll in the country to 9,739.

The number of detected coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 684,756 as 5,819 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The government yesterday reported 77 Covid-19 deaths which was the highest number of deaths in a single day.

A total of 29,376 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The rate of detection was 19.81 per cent.