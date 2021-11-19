Bangladesh reports seven Covid deaths, 253 fresh cases

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 193 while two Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 27,946 people and infected 15,73,711 so far, the statement added. The recovery count rose to 15,37,816 after another 298 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.