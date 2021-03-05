Bangladesh reports six deaths, 4.63pc detection rate

Bangladesh recorded six novel coronavirus (Covid-19) deaths and 635 fresh cases on Friday, reports BSS.

The recovery count rose to 5,01,144 after another 676 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

“Six more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 8,441,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 54,91,84 as 635 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 13,710 samples were tested at 219 authorised laboratories across the country during the time.