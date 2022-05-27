Bangladesh reports six new dengue cases in 24 hours

Five people were hospitalised with dengue – a viral infection – at that time in Dhaka city and one outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

Thirty-three dengue patients, including 32 in the capital, are receiving treatment at hospitals across the county.

In 2022, the DGHS has recorded 295 dengue cases and 262 recoveries so far. However, it has not yet reported any death from the mosquito-borne viral disease.