Bangladesh reports zero Covid death in 24 hrs

Bangladesh on Saturday reported no COVID-19 death while the country reported 102 cases in the past 24 hours.

"The country logged zero virus-related fatality for nine times between March 15 and 26 in the past four months ... meaning COVID-19 death was reported on 18 March, 20 March and 23 March," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.

Bangladesh reported 0.89 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 7,336 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.