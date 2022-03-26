Bangladesh reports zero Covid death in 24 hrs

The country recorded zero coronavirus death for first time on 20 November 2021 since the pandemic began on 8 March 2020.
In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 35 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.
The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,118 people and infected 1951,239 so far, the statement added.
The recovery count rose to 18,77,131 after another 983 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.
From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.20 per cent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 per cent died, the DGHS statistics showed.
As of 25 March, among the total 29,117 fatalities, 12,793 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,862 in Chattogram, 2,141 in Rajshahi, 3,717 in Khulna, 982 in Barishal, 1,326 in Sylhet, 1,416 in Rangpur and 880 in Mymensingh divisions.