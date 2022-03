The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,950,357 on Thursday as 233 more cases were reported, after testing 13,791 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

No Covid-19 patient died during the period. The number of total deaths as of Thursday stands at 29,112, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).