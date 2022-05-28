Bangladesh

Covid

Bangladesh reports zero death, 28 new cases

Prothom Alo English Desk
A health worker collects samples for testing coronavirus infection in Dhaka
A health worker collects samples for testing coronavirus infection in DhakaFile photo

Bangladesh reported zero Covid death and 28 cases in the 24 hours from Friday to Saturday morning, reports UNB.

While the country's total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,130, the new number took its caseload to 1,953,407.

The daily test positivity rate rose to 0.83 per cent from Friday's 0.59 per cent as 3,356 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.38 per cent from 97.37 per cent.

In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.

The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment