Bangladesh reports zero death, 28 new cases

Bangladesh reported zero Covid death and 28 cases in the 24 hours from Friday to Saturday morning, reports UNB.

While the country's total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,130, the new number took its caseload to 1,953,407.

The daily test positivity rate rose to 0.83 per cent from Friday's 0.59 per cent as 3,356 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.38 per cent from 97.37 per cent.