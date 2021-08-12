Bangladesh seeks Covid-19 vaccines from Canada

Gould assured Momen that Canada would give due consideration to Bangladesh’s request to provide jabs, including for the displaced Rohingya Muslims and the host communities.

She also recalled that Canada has already provided medicine and oxygen concentrator support to Bangladesh through UNICEF and some NGOs, and said that such assistance, including vaccine support, may come again.

Informing that the government has already commenced vaccinating the refugees over 55 years numbering around 48,000, the foreign minister highlighted the fact that not a single Rohingya in Bangladesh has so far died due to Covid.

Underscorimg the natural hazards that Kutupalong camps have been facing, Momen said the UN and the international community need to come forward to support the humanitarian operations in Bhashan Char as soon as possible.

The Bangladesh foreign minister also thanked Canada for its consistent political and humanitarian support for the displaced and persecuted Rohingyas, including for the ongoing genocide case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).