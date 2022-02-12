Bangladesh seeks investment from expatriate business community in UAE

The foreign minister called upon the CIPs and businessmen to take advantage of the business-friendly environment prevailing in Bangladesh and urged them to share the country’s achievements to the global community.
The meeting, held on Friday, was chaired by Mahtabur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Business Council, Dubai.
The programme included a thematic seminar on "Role of NRBs" in the implementation of economic and public diplomacy and a reception.
Momen also handed over the crests to the new recipients of 26 CIPs awarded last year at the programme.
Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Md Abu Jafor and consul general of Bangladesh Consulate in Dubai were present in the meeting as special guests.
The Foreign minister paid deep tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation, for his unique contribution to the national history.
He highlighted the country’s remarkable transformation from the identity of a food deficit country to a food-surplus one under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Reduction of absolute poverty through the social safety net program and ensuring home for the homeless--the Ashrayan project are other additions to the many success stories of Bangladesh, he added.
Momen also appraised the measures undertaken by the government during the Covid-19 pandemic for the welfare of the expatriate community.
Recalling his continuous engagements with his counterparts in securing safety and interests of Bangladesh community abroad, he elaborated the measures undertaken in this context.
He underlined the need of opening the new window of economic diplomacy stating that the new canvas would open up scope and expanse of investment opportunities, enhancement of trade, export etc. gainful employment of people, as well as knowledge- based technology and skills in the country’s economy.
Mahtabur Rahman, founder Chairman of the Bangladesh Business Council and Chairman of the NRB Bank, urged the government to step up efforts to establish a direct shipping link between Chittagong and Dubai.
He also sought government’s cooperation in allocating an Exclusive Economic Zone for the CIPs.
The foreign minister assured the business community of their possible integration to the country’s development processes.
The foreign minister is now leading a 10-member delegation to the UAE on a bilateral visit from 10-13 February.
Earlier, he addressed a seminar on "Bangabandhu’s Vision for World Peace and Security: Its relevance in Today’s World" at the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research in Abu Dhabi.
The delegation included among others, Mashfee Binte Shams, secretary (East), Iqbal Hussain Khan DG (West Asia) from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka.