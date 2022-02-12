Bangladesh seeks investment from expatriate business community in UAE

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has urged the expatriate Bangladeshi business community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to invest in Bangladesh and help the country to grow further.

"Bangladesh has now become a land of opportunity from the cliché of a so-called bottomless basket," said Momen while addressing a business meeting hosted by Bangladesh Business Council (BBC) at a local hotel in Dubai as the chief guest.

He recalled the tireless contribution of the expatriate workers in collective achievement of Bangladesh while terming them as heroes.