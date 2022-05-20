Bangladesh

Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh seeks more support from Singapore, ASEAN

Prothom Alo English Desk
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen (L) and Derek Loh, non-resident high commissioner of Singapore to Bangladesh, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on 19 May 2022
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has sought more support from Singapore and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for the early repatriation of Rohingya people from Bangladesh to their homeland in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, reports news agency UNB.

Masud made the call as Derek Loh, non-resident high commissioner of Singapore to Bangladesh, met him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka Thursday.

The foreign secretary also exchanged greetings on the golden jubilee of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

He hoped that the multifaceted bilateral relations would grow further with expanded engagements in many areas of cooperation.

Masud also stressed kick-starting a formal negotiation process to sign a free trade agreement between the two countries.

