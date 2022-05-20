Bangladesh seeks more support from Singapore, ASEAN

Masud made the call as Derek Loh, non-resident high commissioner of Singapore to Bangladesh, met him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka Thursday.
The foreign secretary also exchanged greetings on the golden jubilee of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
He hoped that the multifaceted bilateral relations would grow further with expanded engagements in many areas of cooperation.
Masud also stressed kick-starting a formal negotiation process to sign a free trade agreement between the two countries.