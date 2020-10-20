Bangladesh seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway

Bangladesh has sought enhanced trade and investment cooperation with Sweden, Spain and Norway.

Three new ambassadors of Sweden, Spain and Norway to Bangladesh met state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam separately on Sunday and Monday.

Bilateral trade and investment issues were discussed prominently in all these meetings with the state minister for foreign affairs.

Swedish ambassador Alexandra Berg Von Linde and Spanish ambassador Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas called on the state minister on Sunday while the Norwegian ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen met state minister Alam on Monday afternoon.