Bangladesh sees second highest remittance inflow in August

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent around US$1,963.94 million remittance during the month of August in the fiscal 2020-21 which is the second highest in the country’s history, according to the latest data of Bangladesh Bank (BB).

Earlier, the monthly inflow of remittance hit an all-time high in July this year, which was $2,598.21 million.

In August of this fiscal year, six state-owned commercial banks -Agrani, Janata, Rupali, Sonali, Basic and BDBL — received $574.17 million while one state- owned specialised bank- Bangladesh Krishi Bank received $27.27 million.