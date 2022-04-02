Bangladesh

Bangladesh sees second straight day without Covid deaths

Bangladesh logged 56 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, taking the total number of cases to 19,51,714.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,122 as no death was reported during the period.

On Friday, 81 new cases were reported with no death.

The daily positivity rate decreased to 0.88 per cent from Friday’s 1.09 per cent after testing 6,367 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.47 per cent with the recovery of 717 more patients during the 24-hour period.

In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.

Among the 85 deaths during the period, 44 were unvaccinated patients, 11 were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 28 with the second dose and two with the third dose.

On March 27, Bangladesh logged its lowest daily positivity rate at 0.54 per cent reporting 43 cases with zero death.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.

