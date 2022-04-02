Bangladesh sees second straight day without Covid deaths

Bangladesh logged 56 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, taking the total number of cases to 19,51,714.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,122 as no death was reported during the period.

On Friday, 81 new cases were reported with no death.

The daily positivity rate decreased to 0.88 per cent from Friday’s 1.09 per cent after testing 6,367 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).